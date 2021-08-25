'Sea Cup contest staging friendly competition'

"The Caspian littoral states are the adjacent neighbors of Iran due to their joint sea and land borders," he said on the sidelines of the event.

"We have all come together as neighbors and brothers to show our professionalism through participation and cooperation," he added.

Kaviani named the contest a good chance to strengthen diplomatic relations in the shadow of peace and friendship.

"At a time when the arrogance power seeks to separate countries, holding such competitions provides the basis for strengthening peace in the region."

The sixth round of the Sea Cup competitions started with the participation of 400 military personnel from Iran Russia, Kazakhstan, and the Azerbaijan Republic on Tuesday evening in Anzali Port, north of Iran.

