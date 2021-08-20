  1. Politics
Iran strongly condemns terrorist attack in Pakistan's Punjab

TEHRAN, Aug. 20 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman on Thu. strongly condemned the terrorist attack on Imam Hussian (PBUH) mourning ceremonies in Punjab province of Pakistan on Thursday.

Saeed Khatibzadeh expressed his deep condolences to the families of victims of this terrorist act which happened on Thursday in Pakistan's Punjab province. 

Khatibzadeh emphasized the need for fighting all forms of inhumane terrorist acts and called for the cooperation of all regional countries to punish the perpetrators, organizers, supporters and sponsors of such acts.

A bomb blast in the eastern Pakistan province of Punjab killed at least three people and injured at least 50 others during a Shi'ite mourning ceremony.

