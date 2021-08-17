Hosting of world armies competitions shows Iran's authority

Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi made the remarks while he paid a visit to the venue of the International Sea Cup and World Army Deep Diving Tournament.

World Army Deep Diving Tournament is hosted by the third zone of the Army's Navy and also the International Sea Cup hosted by the fourth zone of the Army's Navy will be held in September with the presence of some armies of the world.

The Sea Cup will be held in two stages at sea and on the beach, and Iran's Bandar Anzali hosts buoyancy competitions and Chabahar port hosts diving competitions.

During the visit, Khanzadi, by carefully reviewing and monitoring the latest measures taken, emphasized providing the best needs in the specialized and military fields, as well as welfare.

"Due to the importance of this event, all conditions for holding the tournament must be in accordance with international principles and standards," he said.

"These competitions will be held entirely in the military area and all issues related to health protocols will be carefully observed," the commander added.

Stating that Iran is the host of world armies in two International Sea Cup and World Army Deep Diving Tournament, Khanzadi said, "These competitions are a special opportunity to provide individual and group military capabilities as well as to achieve a higher level of capabilities in specialized areas."

"Hosting international competitions of world armies shows the authority of Islamic Iran," he stressed.

The sixth edition of the Bandar Anzali International Sea Cup will host the vessels from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Russia on the Caspian Sea, and about 400 personnel will take part in the competition.

