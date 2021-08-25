  1. Politics
Aug 25, 2021, 3:45 PM

Caspian littoral states welcome "Sea Cup" by Iran

Caspian littoral states welcome "Sea Cup" by Iran

TEHRAN, Aug. 25 (MNA) – The opening ceremony of the "Sea Cup" competition was held in Iran's Anzali port and the event was welcomed by the Caspian littoral states.

The sixth round of the Sea Cup competitions started with the participation of 400 military personnel from Iran, Russia, Kazakhstan, and the Azerbaijan Republic on Tuesday evening in Anzali Port, north of Iran.

The ceremony was attended by delegations of participating countries, military attaches, media representatives, and other guests.

The Azeri ministry of defense wrote: "Solemn opening ceremony of the Sea Cup contest was conducted in the city of Enzeli, the Islamic Republic of Iran,  that is held as part of the International Army Games-2021."

Caspian littoral states welcome "Sea Cup" by Iran

"First, the flag of the International Army Games and the flag of the Sea Cup contest were brought to the parade ground," it added.

"The speakers highly appreciated the importance of the Sea Cup contest  and its role in the development of cooperation between the Caspian littoral states."

"Welcoming the participants and guests, the Deputy Commander of the Iranian Army Navy Admiral Hamzeh Kaviani, said that the Sea Cup contest was organized with the aim of strengthening military cooperation, friendly relations between military personnel and increasing professionalism, and wished success to the participating teams," it continued.

"In the end, the Sea Cup contest participants solemnly  marched  under the military orchestra accompaniment."

"In the competition, which will last until September 4, the military seamen will compete in the stages of 'Artillery firings', 'Ship damage control and rescue training' and 'Maritime training'," the ministry added.

HJ/FNA14000603000495

News Code 177783
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/177783/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 4 + 9 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News