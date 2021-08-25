Caspian littoral states welcome "Sea Cup" by Iran

The sixth round of the Sea Cup competitions started with the participation of 400 military personnel from Iran, Russia, Kazakhstan, and the Azerbaijan Republic on Tuesday evening in Anzali Port, north of Iran.

The ceremony was attended by delegations of participating countries, military attaches, media representatives, and other guests.

The Azeri ministry of defense wrote: "Solemn opening ceremony of the Sea Cup contest was conducted in the city of Enzeli, the Islamic Republic of Iran, that is held as part of the International Army Games-2021."

"First, the flag of the International Army Games and the flag of the Sea Cup contest were brought to the parade ground," it added.

"The speakers highly appreciated the importance of the Sea Cup contest and its role in the development of cooperation between the Caspian littoral states."

"Welcoming the participants and guests, the Deputy Commander of the Iranian Army Navy Admiral Hamzeh Kaviani, said that the Sea Cup contest was organized with the aim of strengthening military cooperation, friendly relations between military personnel and increasing professionalism, and wished success to the participating teams," it continued.

"In the end, the Sea Cup contest participants solemnly marched under the military orchestra accompaniment."

"In the competition, which will last until September 4, the military seamen will compete in the stages of 'Artillery firings', 'Ship damage control and rescue training' and 'Maritime training'," the ministry added.

HJ/FNA14000603000495