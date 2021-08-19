Russian naval ships welcomed by Iranian Northern Fleet

Three Russian naval vessels arrived in Iran's northern Anzali Port on Thursday to participate in the International Sea Cup.

The sixth edition of the Bandar Anzali International Sea Cup will host the vessels from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Russia on the Caspian Sea, and about 400 personnel will take part in the competition.

International Sea Cup in the buoyancy section include the stages of surface shooting, aerial shooting, containment of buoy at sea, and injury control.

The Cup will be held in two stages at sea and on the beach, and Iran's Bandar Anzali hosts buoyancy competitions, and Chabahar port hosts diving competitions.

Kazakhstani vessels entered Iranian waters on August 16 as the first vessels to participate in the International Sea Cup.

Yesterday, two Azeri naval vessels docked at Iran's northern Anzali Port on Wed. to participate in the competition.

