We thank Iran for sending fuel to Lebanon: Sunni cleric

According to the "elnashra" news website, "Sheikh Ahmad Al-Qattan", the head of the Lebanese "Qulna wa Al-Amal" association, said, "Some in Lebanon are protesting against a fuel shipment arriving in Lebanon from Iran. Their excuse is that this ship will lead to many sanctions against Lebanon."

Al-Qattan added, "Who benefits from the sanctions and blockade on Lebanon? The Americans are doing nothing but besieging Lebanon. We appreciate the Islamic Republic of Iran. We are strong and we announced that if this ship is attacked, we will respond to it."

The Sunni cleric added, "American mercenaries need to take a lesson from American mercenaries in Afghanistan."

Also in this regard yesterday, Mohammad Ali al-Houthi, chairman of the Yemeni Supreme Revolutionary Committee, hailed the earlier this month's announcement by Seyed Hassan Nasrallah, the secretary-general of Hezbollah in Lebanon that a shipment of fuel will be sent to Lebanon by Iran, and said "The supply of petroleum products by Iran will be a step towards breaking the blockade on Lebanon."

