Iranian tanker's move to Lebanon, important strategic change

Israeli regime's media outlets reported that Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah's threatening remarks about the need to protect Iranian ship bound for Lebanon are of major concern to the Zionist regime's leaders.

Hours after the speech of Secretary General of Hezbollah in Lebanon on the occasion of Day of Ashura on Thu., Zionist regime's Channel 13 Television reacted to Nasrallah’s threats regarding Iranian fuel carrier, Al-Mayadeen reported.

Other Zionist media outlets today considered the departure of Iranian fuel ship to Lebanon as an important strategic change by Hezbollah in the face of confronting the occupying regime of Israel.

The Secretary-General of Hezbollah also spoke about the fuel crisis in this country, adding, "The first ship carrying fuel that will depart from Iran has completed all the arrangements and will sail within hours. This ship will be followed by others soon."

Addressing the US and the Zionist regime, Nasrallah said, "From the first moment the Iranian ship sails, we will consider it a Lebanese territory. We do not allow the humiliation of our people, let no one dare to challenge us."

Nasrallah extended his appreciation to Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khamenei and Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi for their permanent support for Lebanon. "Despite the siege, sanctions and pressure on Iran, it has never abandoned or let down its allies and friends."

"For 40 years, Iran has never interfered in Lebanese affairs, and our decision is in our own hands," he highlighted.

"Those who rely on Americans and their embassy in Beirut should take the Afghanistan experience into consideration. Their [American] police dogs are closer to them than you are," Nasrallah said addressing those dependent on the Americans.

"The only option before the Lebanese is to meet and cooperate in order to save our country," he stressed. "Let no one try us in any war, whether military, economic or security."

