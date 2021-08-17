US reacts to new IAEA report on Iran's nuclear program

US State Department spokesperson Ned Price reacted to the International Atomic Energy Agency's report on Iran's nuclear program.

"Iran should cease its nuclear escalations and return to negotiations toward full implementation" of the nuclear agreement, Price said.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said in a report to member states on Monday seen by Reuters that Iran had produced 200 g of uranium metal enriched up to 20% U-235.

On 14 August 2021, the Agency verified ... that Iran had used 257 g of uranium enriched up to 20% U-235 in the form of UF4 (uranium tetrafluoride) to produce 200 g of uranium metal enriched up to 20% U-235," the International Atomic Energy Agency said, adding that this was step three in a four-step plan by Iran. The fourth includes producing a reactor fuel plate.

Ned Price claimed, "Iran has no credible need to produce uranium metal, which has direct relevance to nuclear weapons development."

Western countries, led by the United States and the Zionist regime, have in recent years accused Iran of pursuing military goals in its nuclear program. Iran has strongly rejected these allegations.

Iran emphasizes that as a signatory to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and a member of the International Atomic Energy Agency, it has the right to acquire nuclear technology for peaceful purposes. In addition, International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspectors have visited Iran's nuclear facilities several times but have never found any evidence that the country's peaceful nuclear energy program is deviating to military purposes.

