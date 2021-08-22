Iran to send 2nd fuel ship to Lebanon in few days: Nasrallah

Nasrallah said at the start of his speech, according to Al-Manar that, "I have known Martyr Abbas Al-Yatama closely, he’s one of Hezbollah founders."

According to Al-Manar, late Hezbollah commander Al-Yatama participated in liberating Aleppo city and Aleppo-Hama highway from the militant, breaking the terrorist blockade imposed on Nubbul and Al-Zahraa cities, and engaging in a large number of battles against the takfiri groups across Syria.

It is worth noting that Al-Yatama passed away last week due to complications related to COVID-19 infection.

In his speech, the Hezbollah leader recalled some of Martyr Yatama’s traits and accomplishments during his service in Hezbollah ranks.

The secret behind the Resistance strength is that it never strived after gains here and there, according to Nasrallah.

Elsewhere the Hezbollah chief wondered why recent Israeli aircraft violations of Lebanese airspace and endangering civil aviation didn’t trigger any condemnation from the sovereignty promoters.

According to Hezbollah leader, the US ambassador and her predecessors are running the whole battle against the resistance and the real national forces, as WikiLeaks and other intelligence documents proved that.

He also touched upon supplying fuel to Lebanon by Iran amid the fuel crisis, saying “I announced previously that the first fuel ship would sail within hours, I announce now that the second one would sail in few days.”

This item is being updated...

