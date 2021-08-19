US backers in Beirut should consider Afghanistan experience

Speaking on Wednesday on the Day of Ashura, the Secretary-General of the Lebanese Hezbollah Resistance Movement Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah hailed the persistence and firmness of Palestinian people against the Israeli occupation, saying that confronting the Zionist regime is at the top of priorities.

According to Al-Manar, Nasrallah renewed the call for world peoples to support the right of the Palestinian people to restore their land from the river to the sea.

"We are looking forward to the day when the Zionist invaders will withdraw from Palestine since this is the end to all occupiers and invaders," he said.

Nasrallah also hailed the Iraqi resistance for expressing its readiness to protect the holy sites in Palestine. "Zionists fear the resistance of Iraq and any Iraqi role in a major war."

"Commodities and properties of this region should be exclusively for its people, far from all forms of American hegemony and looting," he added.

Hezbollah Secretary-General went on to say, "In Iraq, thanks to the blessed blood of two martyred leaders, Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis and Hajj Qassem Soleimani, it was decided that the American combat forces would leave the land of Iraq starting now until the end of the year."

"After the US defeat in Afghanistan, eyes are drawn toward the US occupation in Iraq and Syria," Nasrallah said.

He urged the strengthening of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization units, saying that they constitute a guarantee for Iraq in the face of any threat.

"The US pretext to stay in Northern Syria is to help fight ISIL, which is a flimsy and false claim," he noted. "US forces facilitate the increase of ISIL and help it move from one region to another."

Nasrallah also pointed to the Yemen war, saying, "The hegemonic Saudi war in Yemen should be put to an end."

He also reiterated his stance in support of the oppressed people of Bahrain, whose scholars are being imprisoned.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Hezbollah Secretary-General pointed to the situation in Lebanon, saying, "The millions of liters of gasoline and diesel which the Lebanese army unveiled confirms that the crisis was created on purpose. The Lebanese state and security forces must put these monopolists in prisons."

The Secretary-General of Hezbollah also spoke about the fuel crisis in this country, adding, "The first ship carrying fuel that will depart from Iran has completed all the arrangements and will sail within hours. This ship will be followed by others soon."

Addressing the US and the Zionist regime, Nasrallah said, "From the first moment the Iranian ship sails, we will consider it a Lebanese territory. We do not allow the humiliation of our people, let no one dare to challenge us."

Nasrallah extended his appreciation to Ayatollah Khamenei and the Iranian President for their permanent support for Lebanon. "Despite the siege, sanctions and pressure on Iran, it has never abandoned or let down its allies and friends."

"For 40 years, Iran has never interfered in Lebanese affairs, and our decision is in our own hands," he highlighted.

"Those who rely on Americans and their embassy in Beirut should take the Afghanistan experience into consideration. Their [American] police dogs are closer to them than you are," Nasrallah said addressing those dependent on the Americans.

"The only option before the Lebanese is to meet and cooperate in order to save our country," he stressed. "Let no one try us in any war, whether military, economic or security."

MNA/