“Hezbollah” breaks US sanctions against Lebanon: Al-Houthi

Mohammed Ali al-Houthi pointed to the announcement of Secretary-General of Lebanese ‘Hezbollah’ Resistance Movement Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah that the first fuel carrier would move from Iran to Lebanon, he stated that providing oil products to Lebanon will be considered as a step towards breaking the siege of Lebanon, Al-Masirah reported.

According to the report, al-Houthi added "The fact that Secretary- General of Lebanese Hezbollah Resistance Movement has declared that the ship carrying oil products for Lebanon shows respect for the national sovereignty of this country."

Those who say Hezbollah does not respect Lebanese sovereignty are taking their interests into account, he added.

It should be noted that Lebanon is currently grappling with the fuel crisis. Earlier, there were reports of opposition from political groups in Lebanon with regards to Beirut’s purchasing fuel from Iran.

Sayed Hassan Nasrallah warned Zionists that they would receive a tough response in case of any attack on the ship carrying fuel to Lebanon.

