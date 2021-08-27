US prevented Lebanese Government to fight against ISIL

During his speech on Friday, Nasrallah explained the importance of Lebanon’s 2nd Liberation and its implications regionally and internationally, in addition to several other Lebanese issues before concluding his speech with the issue of Imam Moussa Sadr and his companions, Al-Ahed News reported.

The Resistance Leader asserted that Lebanon's Second Liberation is considered “as a day of celebration; the first liberation was that of South Lebanon on May 25th, 2000, and the second was on August 28th, 2018”.

“Hezbollah insists on celebrating the 2nd Liberation day to take life lessons from the painful experience and to remind of the incoming dangers and threats,” he said, adding, “We celebrate to hail the huge sacrifices that the people offered and that led to this victory."

More on the occasion, Nasrallah asserted that the victory Hezbollah has scored “didn’t happen without a cost, it was the result of sacrifices, blood, patience and steadfastness."

He further explained that “the ‘Joroud’ Victory came after a universal war on Syria and part of a dangerous scheme drawn for the region."

According to Nasrallah, the Daesh (ISIL) “sought to take control of Syria entirely, and Lebanon was a part of its scheme as well."

Furthermore, part of the Daesh group’s scheme was “to link Palmyra to Qalamoun,” he said, adding that “had it been able to do so, the battle would have been more difficult."

In the light of the aforementioned, Nasrallah highlighted the fact that “Daesh received international and regional support as well as major facilitation." He went on to say that thousands of the terrorist group’s “militants were brought to the region”.

Hezbollah Secretary-General reminded, “Trump and other officials have over time repeated saying that Daesh is the product of Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton."

In a parallel platform, he focused on the fact that “Daesh resembled a permanent threat to the outskirts [Joroud], Beqaa, Beirut and the Lebanese Army, and this was documented in their videotapes."

Nasrallah pointed out, “The state failed to take the initiative in face of the terrorist and to defend the towns and villages in face of Daesh."

Resistance Leader noted, “The US embassy prevented the Lebanese state from confronting Daesh by threatening it to stop aid to the Lebanese Army."

However, Lebanese President Michel Aoun didn’t submit to American pressure to refrain from confronting terrorism, Nasrallah stressed.

