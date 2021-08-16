Over 4.7B COVID-19 vaccine jabs administered worldwide

Our World in Data which is a tracking website affiliated with Oxford University has said that more than 4.7 billion doses of coronavirus vaccines have been administered worldwide.

According to a report by Anadolu Agency, data shows that China, where the coronavirus first emerged in late 2019, leads the global count with over 1.85 billion shots.

India comes second with more than 543.85 million jabs, followed by the US with 355.77 million. Brazil has administered over 163.45 million shots, while the figure stands at 108.18 million in Japan.

Meanwhile, Germany has administered over 97.26 million jabs, followed by the UK with 87.63 million.

Most vaccines are given in two doses, but some countries are also administering third booster shots.

France and Indonesia have given more than 79.84 million and 81.41 million vaccine jabs, respectively, followed by Mexico, Italy, Russia, and Spain.

The number of COVID-19 cases around the world now stands at over 207.2 million, including more than 4.36 million related deaths, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University.

Iran daily death toll from Covid-19 recorded a new high of 655 on Monday while more than 4% of the population has been fully vaccinated. Despite being under US sanctions, over 18,581, 226 vaccines have been administered in Iran, according to the latest figures.

Iran is using a combination of imported and locally manufactured vaccines in its vaccination campaign.

KI/PR