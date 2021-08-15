Iran daily death toll from Covid-19 hits record high of 620

The statistics released by the Iranian Health Ministry on Sunday said that the Covid-19 pandemic claimed the lives of 620 Iranians in the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll since the pandemic began in February 2020 so far to 97,828 people. This is the highest daily death toll recorded in the country.

Meanwhile, the number of new cases infected with the virus was 36,736.

Also, 3,728,940 Iranians have recovered from the disease or been discharged from the hospital.

Currently, 4,272 patients with Covid 19 are being treated in the intensive care units of hospitals across the country.

So far, 27,177,565 Covid 19 tests to detect the infections with the disease have been conducted in the country.

Currently, 359 cities in the country are classified as red-coded cities with a high risk of contracting the disease, 59 cities are orange-coded with a medium risk, and 30 cities are yellow-coded with low risks of contraction.

Iran is currently under a total lockdown as the daily death toll records new highs every day.

