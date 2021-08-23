Fire erupts at Pemex platform in Gulf of Mexico, injuring 5

A fire broke out on Sunday on an offshore platform in the southern Gulf of Mexico run by Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex), injuring at least five people, the Mexican state oil and gas firm said, according to Reuters.

The blaze, which occurred at the E-Ku-A2 platform at Pemex's Ku-Maloob-Zaap oil field in the Bay of Campeche, was brought under control around 4:30 p.m. local time (21:30 GMT), Pemex said in a statement.

The injured were being treated for burns in hospitals, while the cause of the fire will be investigated, Pemex added.

