Vaccinating people aged above 18 on Kish island begins

The vaccination campaign against Covid-19 for people aged above 18 on Kish Island is part of a government plan to vaccinate the inhabitants of 18 Iranian islands in the Persian Gulf.

The Minister of Health, Treatment and Medical Education, Saeed Namaki, ordered the vaccination of Kish and Qeshm residents who age above 18 earlier this month.

The vaccination campaign on Kish began yesterday.

According to the latest figures by the Iranian health ministry, until Friday a total of 16,378,331 people have received the first dose of corona vaccine in Iran, while 5,427,548 people have received the second dose of the vaccine.

Iran is using a combination of locally-produced and imported vaccines in its anti-Covid-19 vaccination campaign.

