Mehran border gate closed amid tightened Covid-19 limits

The provincial governor of Ilam Mohammad Nowzari said on Sunday that the guidelines and travel bans set by the National Task Force for Fighting Covid-19 will be implemented strictly in the Western province along with the other provinces.

Nowzari said that the Delta variant of Covid-19 has increased the death toll in the province very much recently, urging the people and the authorities to abide by the restrictions.

The provincial governor added that the Mehran border crossing with Iraq will remain closed until further notice with no travels allowed through the important gate.

