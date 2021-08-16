COVID-19 infects 41,194, kills 655 in Iran in 24 hours

According to the statement released on Monday by the Iranian Health Ministry, the number of total coronavirus cases in the country has so far reached 4,467,015 with the death toll standing at 98,483.

Over the last 24 hours, 41,194 new cases of COVID-19 infection were detected, 5,044 of whom required hospitalization, according to the Health Ministry.

7,379 patients are in critical condition while 3,757,157 patients have recovered, the statement added.

So far 27,278,929 tests have been taken across the country to detect infected cases, the ministry noted.

