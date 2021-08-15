IRCS imports 14th shipment of COVID-19 vaccine: Official

The 14th batch of COVID-19 vaccine, provided by the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS), was handed to the Iranian Ministry of Health and Medical Education at the venue of Imam Khomeini International Airport (IKIA) on Sunday, Karim Hemmati Chairman of Iranian Red Crescent Society said.

At this stage, 1,110,000 doses of coronavirus, COVID-19, vaccine were imported into the country, he added.

He put the total number of doses provided and imported by the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) into the country up to the present time at 15,960,000.

In a recent meeting of the National Coronavirus Combat and Prevention Headquarters, Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi had called for the rapid change in containing the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

Speaking on the Saturday meeting of the National Task Force Against Coronavirus, the Iranian president announced that the import of 30 million doses of vaccine has been finalized.

RHM/IRN84437408