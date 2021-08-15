  1. Iran
Aug 15, 2021, 2:46 PM

IRCS imports 14th shipment of COVID-19 vaccine: Official

IRCS imports 14th shipment of COVID-19 vaccine: Official

TEHRAN, Aug. 15 (MNA) – The Chairman of the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) said that the 14th cargo of coronavirus vaccine arrived in the Islamic Republic of Iran on Sun.

The 14th batch of COVID-19 vaccine, provided by the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS), was handed to the Iranian Ministry of Health and Medical Education at the venue of Imam Khomeini International Airport (IKIA) on Sunday, Karim Hemmati Chairman of Iranian Red Crescent Society said.

At this stage, 1,110,000 doses of coronavirus, COVID-19, vaccine were imported into the country, he added.

He put the total number of doses provided and imported by the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) into the country up to the present time at 15,960,000.

In a recent meeting of the National Coronavirus Combat and Prevention Headquarters, Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi had called for the rapid change in containing the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

Speaking on the Saturday meeting of the National Task Force Against Coronavirus, the Iranian president announced that the import of 30 million doses of vaccine has been finalized.

RHM/IRN84437408

News Code 177360
Marzieh Rahmani
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/177360/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 14 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News