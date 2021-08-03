  1. Politics
Aug 3, 2021, 9:04 PM

Iran warns after recent suspicious incidents for ships in PG

TEHRAN, Aug. 03 (MNA) – Saeed Khatibzadeh, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman has warned against politically motivated incidents for ships in the waters of the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh called the incoming reports on the successive security incidents for ships in the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman very suspicious and warned against creating any false environment in line with special political purposes.

Meanwhile, the spokesman reiterated that the policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran is to establish and maintain stability and security in the Persian Gulf and Oman Sea region and said, "Iran's naval forces are ready to provide naval support, if needed, to transit ships in the region."

Khatibzadeh also added, "In case of problems in navigation systems, the Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to provide assistance and investigate the matter closely."

The spokesman of the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the readiness of the Islamic Republic of Iran to cooperate with the countries of the region in this regard as well.

