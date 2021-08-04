EU senior officials to attend Raeisi inauguration

The senior representatives of the European Union, headed by Enrique Mora, Deputy Secretary-General of the European Union, arrived in Iran to attend the inauguration ceremony of the new Iranian president Ebrahim Raiesi.

Enrique Mora, deputy secretary-general of the European External Action Service, the bloc’s diplomatic body, “will attend the inauguration on behalf of [EU top diplomat Josep Borrell],” said EEAS spokeswoman Nabila Massrali. “It is crucial to engage diplomatically with the new administration and to pass directly important messages", Politico reported.

"The presidential decree of newly-elect president Ebrahim Raeisi was endorsed by Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khamenei in a ceremony Yesterday. President-elect will be sworn in as the next Iranian President on Thursday in a ceremony at Iran's Parliament,"

According to the spokesman of the presiding board of Iranian Parliament Seyyed Nezam Al-Din Mousavi , 115 officials from 73 countries will attend the inauguration ceremony of President-elect Ebrahim Raeisi.

