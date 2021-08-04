  1. Politics
Aug 4, 2021, 11:39 AM

EU senior officials to attend Raeisi inauguration

TEHRAN, Aug. 04 (MNA) – Senior representatives of the European Union arrived in Tehran to attend the inauguration ceremony of the new Iranian president, which will be held at Iran's Parliament on Thursday evening.

The senior representatives of the European Union, headed by Enrique Mora, Deputy Secretary-General of the European Union, arrived in Iran to attend the inauguration ceremony of the new Iranian president  Ebrahim Raiesi. 

Enrique Mora, deputy secretary-general of the European External Action Service, the bloc’s diplomatic body, “will attend the inauguration on behalf of [EU top diplomat Josep Borrell],” said EEAS spokeswoman Nabila Massrali. “It is crucial to engage diplomatically with the new administration and to pass directly important messages", Politico reported.

"The presidential decree of newly-elect president Ebrahim Raeisi was endorsed by Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khamenei in a ceremony Yesterday. President-elect will be sworn in as the next Iranian President on Thursday in a ceremony at Iran's Parliament,"

According to the spokesman of the presiding board of Iranian Parliament Seyyed Nezam Al-Din Mousavi , 115 officials from 73 countries will attend the inauguration ceremony of President-elect Ebrahim Raeisi.

Marzieh Rahmani
