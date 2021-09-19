Malaysian Chargé d'Affaires calls for more trade with Iran

Malaysian Chargé d'Affaires Muhammad Nezam Halimi made the remarks on a visit to the Kaveh industrial complex in Saveh County in Markazi Province of Iran and in a meeting with the Governor of Saveh Ali Mirzaei in the Governor Office on Sunday.

The Malaysian Chargé d'Affaires said that the aim of his visit to Saveh was to increase new opportunities to develop contacts and increase trade and economic relations between the two nations.

"Unfortunately, due to the sanctions imposed on the Islamic Republic of Iran in recent years, the volume of trade between the two countries has decreased compared to before, but we hope that in the coming years, economic and trade relations will return to normal," he said.

Muhammad Nezam Halimi added that Malaysia is ready to cooperate with Iran's manufacturing units both in the field of raw materials supply and research and development.

Hosting the Malaysian diplomat, Saveh governor Ali Mirzaei told reporters that "The volume of trade between the two countries has reached $1.5 billion annually, while the Tehran and Kuala Lumpur can increase their trade relations.

Mirzaei added that the two countries can be good partners in various fields.

The governor added more business delegations from Malaysia would be welcome to travel to Saveh and get acquainted with the existing capacities in the city.

