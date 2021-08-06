Peace to be ensured by dialogue among Afghan political groups

The meeting was held on Thursday in Tehran.

Ghalibaf said, "The cultural and historical ties between the two countries have provided a good platform for the development and expansion of relations in various political, economic and cultural fields between the two countries."

Referring to the recent developments in the region, he said, "The policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran is to establish peace and stability in the region."

He also noted that the Islamic Republic of Iran supports any action aimed at establishing lasting peace and security and preventing bloodshed in Afghanistan.

"Peace and tranquility in Afghanistan will be achieved through dialogue between all Afghan political groups, and we hope that the strong will and empathy of the various groups in this country will restore stability and tranquility to Afghanistan," Ghalibaf said.

He blamed the interference of foreign forces in Afghanistan for the insecurity in the country and noted as long as transregional powers are present in Afghanistan, they will contribute to the continuation and spread of insecurity in the region.

The President of Afghanistan, for his part, said, "The long-standing commonalities of the Iranian and Afghan nations will strengthen the friendly relations between the two countries."

Ghani underlined that "we must solve the current problems through dialogue and negotiations."

