Uzbek, Tajik, Niger parliament speakers arrive in Tehran

These five Parliamentary delegations were officially welcomed by Jalil Rahimi Jahanabadi Member of Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission at Imam Khomeini International Airport (IKIA).

At the threshold of organizing the inauguration ceremony of 13th presidential term of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Speaker of the Legislative Chamber of the Oliy Majlis of the Republic of Uzbekistan Nurdinjon Ismoilov, Speaker of Tajik Parliament Mohammad Taer Zakerzadeh, and Speaker of the National Assembly of Niger Sini Amaro arrived in Tehran on Wednesday morning while heading their counties' parliamentary delegations.

Also, Vice Speaker of Guinea Conakry arrived in Imam Khomeini International Airport (IKIA) on Wednesday to attend the inauguration ceremony of Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi as new Iranian president.

Some 115 officials from 73 countries have so far expressed readiness to take part in the ceremony slated for Thursday afternoon.

It should be noted that 10 heads of states, 20 parliament speakers, 11 foreign ministers, minister from 10 other countries as well as heads of commissions and parliamentary delegations are among the officials that have expressed readiness to attend the ceremony.

The heads and officials from 11 international and regional organizations, who have been invited to the ceremony, have also expressed readiness to attend.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei endorsed the decree of Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi as the next President of Iran on Tuesday.

President-elect Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi’s inauguration will be held on August 5, 5:00 pm at Iranian Parliament.

