Tehran sky to close for over 2 hours amid Raeisi inauguration

The Civil Aviation Organization of Islamic Republic of Iran announced in a statement In recent days, domestic and foreign airlines and airports of Imam Khomeini, Mehrabad, Payam, Azadi and other airports in Tehran, Alborz and Qazvin provinces have been informed that all flights from these airports will be stopped today from 16:30 to 19:00.

The Tehran ski will also be closed to all flights for over two hours while the inauguration ceremony of President Ebrahim Raeisi is going on at the Parliament.

As many as 115 senior political officials from 73 countries will attend today's swearing0in ceremony of President Raeisi.

