Ambassador Masjedi, Barzani confer on Iran-Iraq relations

Shafaq News reported that Nechirvan Barzani, the head of the Iraqi Kurdistan Regional Government met with Iraj Masjedi, the ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Iraq in Erbil on Tuesday.

The public relations department of the Iraqi Kurdistan Regional Government said in a statement that during the meeting, Baghdad, Erbil relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran and the development of joint cooperation in various fields were discussed.

The statement added that Masjedi and Barzani also discussed the latest developments in the Iraqi political process and the formation of the new Iraqi government, relations and the continuation of talks to resolve the Erbil-Baghdad dispute, the threat of terrorism and the recent ISIL attacks.

Barzani and Masjedi stressed the need to further strengthen and expand relations between Iraqi Kurdistan and the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The Iranian ambassador also visited the special exhibition of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Erbil on the visit to the Kurdistan region.

