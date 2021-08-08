Bulgaria president congratulates President Raeisi

Rumen Radev, the President of Bulgaria, sent a message to the Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi to congratulate him on his election's win and taking office on Sunday.

Also in his message, Radev expressed his hope for the development of friendly relations between the two countries of Iran and Bulgaria.

The inauguration ceremony of Ayatollah Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi, the thirteenth President of Iran, was held on Thursday evening in the presence of domestic and foreign officials in the Iranian parliament.

However, Raeisi had taken office from former President Hassan Rouhani earlier than his swearing-in ceremony after he was endorsed by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution on Tuesday. The new president has yet to hand over the list of his cabinet ministers to the Parliament to gain the vote of confidence.

The Iranian president won the June 18 presidential elections in Iran by a landslide after securing more than 62% of the votes.

