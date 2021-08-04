Pope Francis's special envoy to attend Raeisi's inauguration

At the threshold of organizing the inauguration ceremony of the 13th presidential term of the Islamic Republic of Iran, South Korean Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Choi Jong Kun arrived in Tehran Wednesday.

Also Pope Francis's special envoy Christophe Zakhia El-Kassis arrived in Tehran to attend the inauguration and he was officially welcomed by Ruhollah Motafker Azad, a member of the Presidium of Iran's Parliament.

The State Minister for Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of Bangladesh, Md. Shahriar Alam is one of the figures who arrived in Iran to attend Thursday's ceremony.

It is worth mentioning that Speaker of the Legislative Chamber of the Oliy Majlis of the Republic of Uzbekistan Nurdinjon Ismoilov, Speaker of Tajik Parliament Mohammad Taer Zakerzadeh, and Speaker of the National Assembly of Niger Sini Amaro arrived in Tehran on Wednesday morning while heading their counties' parliamentary delegations.

Also, the Vice Speaker of Guinea Conakry arrived in Imam Khomeini International Airport (IKIA) on Wednesday to attend the inauguration ceremony of Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi as the new Iranian president.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei endorsed the decree of Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi as the next President of Iran on Tuesday.

President-elect Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi's inauguration will be held on August 5, 5:00 pm at the Iranian Parliament.

