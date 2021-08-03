  1. World
Aug 3, 2021, 8:00 PM

Pentagon on lockdown after gunshots fired near Metro station

TEHRAN, Aug. 03 (MNA) – The US Pentagon was on lockdown Tuesday morning after multiple gunshots were fired near a platform by the facility’s Metro station, US local media have said.

A Pentagon announcement said the facility was on lockdown due to “police activity,”

An Associated Press reporter near the building heard multiple gunshots.

