Hezbollah calls for restoring security in Beirut after mayhem

The shooting took place during the funeral of Lebanese Hezbollah member Ali Shebli at his home.

According to "elnashra" website, the shooting caused a lot of fear and panic among the residents of this area. The Khaldeh route to Beirut is said to have been closed at the moment, the report added.

The reason for the closure of this route is "mass shooting", it also said, adding many people on the road abandoned their cars and fled.

Another Lebanese website by the name of "Unews" said the mourners were "ambushed" and at least two people were killed and several others were injured.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

In response, Hezbollah issued a statement stressing that Shebli's bodyguards were ambushed.

Two people were killed and several others were injured when gunmen opened fire in the area, the statement said.

Hezbollah called on the army and security forces to take immediate action to ensure security, saying it was following the issue closely.

The movement also stressed the need to act as soon as possible to arrest the criminal perpetrators and arrest and bring them to justice.

