The shooting in the US capital on Friday night left a 6-year-old girl dead and five adults wounded, Washington police said according to NY Times.

According to the report, officers from the Metropolitan Police Department responded at 11:11 pm to a report of multiple shooting victims near an intersection in the US capital’s Southeast quadrant.

The police said that in the shooting a 6-year-old girl was killed and that three men and two women were wounded.

KI/PR