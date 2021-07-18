2 killed, 4 injured in overnight shooting in California state

The Sacramento Police Department says officers responded to the scene near Front and L streets around 11:45 p.m. Friday night, FOX40 reported.

“I could just hear them. It was like whistles,” said Victoria Lizarraga, a witness. “If I wouldn’t have jumped over that wood thing, I think I would’ve got shot.”

Lizarraga says she was out enjoying herself in Old Sacramento Friday night when bullets suddenly flew by her ear, narrowly missing her.

“The girl that was standing next to me got shot,” Lizarraga said.

She says another girl near her was also hit, both shot in the legs.

Investigators said they believe some type of fight preceded the shooting, and several guns were found at the scene near Joe’s Crab Shack. Police later identified the suspects as 22-year-old Marcus Trull and 21-year-old Cedric Salcedo.

“It sounded like the shots kept going for a while,” Lizarraga said.

Two people, who police said were both men, were pronounced dead at the scene. Four other people were said to have non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials said this was an isolated incident, and that the coroner’s office will release the identities of the victims after the family is notified.

