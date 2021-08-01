Flickers' Rhode Island FilmFest. hosts two Iranian titles

'Bi Aban' directed and written by Mehrdad Kouroshnia is a film about environmental concerns.

Directed by Raha Amirfazli, Alireza Ghasemi, 'Eclipse' has been a joint product of Iran and France.

The synopsis of 'Eclipse' reads, "Saaghi and her two friends have come to the largest park in Tehran to take pictures of the one-in-a-century total eclipse announced later in the afternoon. Mischievous and rebellious, they steal a camera stand, lie to their parents and discuss boys as well as an upcoming party. Their wanderings lead them to a remote part of the park. As the sun disappears, Saaghi sees something that should have stayed hidden."

The cast includes Faraz Modiri, Payman Naimi, Anita Bagheri, Paniz Esmaili, Khorshid Cheraghipour.

The short film has previously taken part at the 30th edition of the Côté Court Festival in France, the Figari Film Fest in Italy, the 43rd Outdoor Short Film Festival of Grenoble in France, LA Shorts International Film Festival and the 19th MoliseCinema Film Festival in Italy.

Now in its 25th year, the Flickers' Rhode Island International Film Festival™ (RIIFF) will take place August 9-15, 2021. The Festival has become a leading juried competition showcase for international independent filmmakers and their work. In 2021, the Festival will feature an expanded focus with seminars, expanded walks and tours, dinner and a movie options, screenwriting retreats, history and much much more.

ZZ/5269570