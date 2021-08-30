  1. Culture
Iranian film 'Ballad of a White Cow' awarded in Austria

TEHRAN, Aug. 30 (MNA) – Iranian film 'Ballad of a White Cow' directed by Maryam Moghadam and Behtash Sanaeeha has been awarded in the Austrian "Der Neue Heimfilm".

The 'Ballad of a White Cow' directed by Maryam Moghadam and Behtash Sanaeeha won the Best Film award in the 34th "Der Neue Heimfilm" film festival in Austria.

Der Neue Heimatfilm is an international 5-day film festival which takes place every year at the end of August in the town of Freistadt, Austria.

The film is about Mina whose life turned upside down when she learned that her husband was innocent of the crime for which he was executed, so she started a silent battle against a cynical system for her own and her daughter's sake."

The Iranian piece has been successful in other international film festivals. 

The piece has so far vied at the 71st Berlin Film Festival and won the Audience Award. It has also been screened and awarded at other festivals such as Tribeca, Karlovy Vary, Edinburgh, Melbourne etc.

