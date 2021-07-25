'Nahid' receives COA of Fribourg Intl. FilmFest.

Written and directed by Samad Alizadeh, 'Nahid' features aspects of the patriarchal and traditionalist Iranian society when a woman dies. Although she accepts the wrath of her family, Nahid protests against it.

In its first international presence, 'Nahid' received a Certificate of Appreciation for the best film in the international competition section of the 2021 Fribourg International Film Festival.

Fribourg International Film Festival is one of the five most important film festivals in Switzerland. As a national reference in diversity, it can pride itself on an exquisite reputation on the national and international levels. Its atmosphere, its warmth and its simplicity make FIFF a meeting point that both the audience and professionals appreciate a lot.

Fribourg International Film Festival aims to promote the understanding between cultures through films. It gives preferences to productions that stimulate reflection and provoke discussion.

The 35th edition of the festival was held on July 16-25, 2021.

