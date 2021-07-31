Iran reports 286 deaths, 19,846 new cases of Covid-19 on Sat.

The Iranian Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Lari reported on Saturday that the Covid-19 pandemic has claimed the lives of 286 Iranians in the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll since the pandemic began in February 2020 so far to 90,630 people.

Meanwhile, the number of new cases has declined as compared to yesterday from 24,715 to 19,846, bringing the total detected cases to 3,870,008.

Also, 3,367,272 Iranians have recovered from the disease or been discharged from the hospital.

Currently, 5,455 patients with Covid 19 are being treated for in the intensive care units of hospitals across the country, Lari said.

So far, 25,917,921 Covid 19 tests to detect the infections with the disease have been conducted in the country.

Currently, 285 cities in the country are classified as red-coded cities with a high risk of contracting the disease, 110 cities are orange-coded with a medium risk, and 53 cities are yellow-coded with low risks of contraction.

