Iran reports increase in imports, exports in past 4 months

The chairman of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) Mehdi Mirashrafi said in a statement that in the past four months since the start of the Iranian year of 1400, which began on March 21, 2021, 50,800,000 tons of goods valued at $ 29 billion were exchanged between Iran and different countries, which compared to the same period last year shows a growth of 21% in weight and 47% in terms of the value of the commodities.

The share of non-oil exports in the total foreign trade was 38,300,000 tons worth $ 14.3 billion, which compared to the same period last year showed an increase by 27% in weight and 65% in value.

The IRICA chairman added that the exported goods during this period mostly included liquefied petroleum gas, polyethylene, semi-finished steel products, methanol, gasoline, iron and steel ingots, iron rods, liquid propane, bitumen and copper cathodes.

Mirashrafi said that China was the major destination for Iranian commodities, followed by Iraq, UAE, Turkey, and Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, he said that Iran imported $14 billion worth of goods in the past four years since the start of spring.

He said that during this period, 12,500,000 tons of goods worth $14.5 billion were imported into the country, which shows an increase by 5% in terms of weight and 32% in terms of value compared to the same period last year.

Mobile phones, dent corn, sunflower oil, barley, wheat, soybeans, sugar and rice were the main imports into the country.

The IRICA chairman said that UAE was the biggest exporter to Iran in that period, followed by China, Turkey, Germany, and Swithzerland.

