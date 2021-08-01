  1. Iran
Coronavirus death toll in Iran tops 90,996

TEHRAN, Aug. 01 (MNA) – The Iranian Health Ministry has confirmed 32,511 COVID-19 infections and 366 deaths due to the disease in the past 24 hours.

According to the statement released on Sunday by the Iranian Health Ministry, the number of total coronavirus cases in the country has so far reached 3,903,519 with the death toll standing at 90,996.

Over the last 24 hours, 32,511 new cases of COVID-19 infection were detected, 3,483 of whom required hospitalization, according to the Health Ministry.

5,539 patients are in critical condition while 3,385,195 patients have recovered, the statement added.

So far more than 25.97 million tests have been taken across the country to detect infected cases, the ministry noted.

