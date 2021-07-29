Iran reports 292 new deaths, 34,433 new cases of Covid-19

The Iranian Health Ministry reported on Thursday that the Covid-19 pandemic has claimed the lives of 292 Iranians in the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll since the pandemic began in February 2020 so far to 90,074 people.

Meanwhile, the number of new cases has also risen as compared to yesterday from 33,817 to 34,433, bringing the total detected cases to 3,826,447.

Also, 3,329,065 Iranians have recovered from the disease or been discharged from the hospital.

Currently, 5,296 patients with Covid 19 are being treated for in the intensive care units of hospitals across the country, the figures for today showed.

So far, 25,795,151 Covid 19 tests to detect the infections with the disease have been conducted in the country.

Currently, 232 cities in the country are classified as red-coded cities with a high risk of contracting the disease, 117 cities are orange-coded with a medium risk, and 99 cities are as yellow-coded with low risks of contraction, respectively.

