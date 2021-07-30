Iran reports 270 deaths, 24,715 new cases of Covid-19 on Fri.

The Iranian Health Ministry reported on Friday that the Covid-19 pandemic has claimed the lives of 270 Iranians in the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll since the pandemic began in February 2020 so far to 90,344 people.

Meanwhile, the number of new cases has declined as compared to yesterday from 34,433 to 24,715, bringing the total detected cases to 3,851,162.

Also, 3,348,363 Iranians have recovered from the disease or been discharged from the hospital.

Currently, 5,384 patients with Covid 19 are being treated for in the intensive care units of hospitals across the country, the figures for today showed.

So far, 25,857,430 Covid 19 tests to detect the infections with the disease have been conducted in the country.

Currently, 285 cities in the country are classified as red-coded cities with a high risk of contracting the disease, 110 cities are orange-coded with a medium risk, and 53 cities are as yellow-coded with low risks of contraction, respectively.

KI/5268787