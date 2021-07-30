  1. Iran
Jul 30, 2021, 6:00 PM

Iran reports 270 deaths, 24,715 new cases of Covid-19 on Fri.

Iran reports 270 deaths, 24,715 new cases of Covid-19 on Fri.

TEHRAN, Jul. 30 (MNA) – A statement by the Health Ministry said that the coronavirus took the lives of 270 Iranians and infected 24,715 more people in the past 24 hours since Thursday.

The Iranian Health Ministry reported on Friday that the Covid-19 pandemic has claimed the lives of 270 Iranians in the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll since the pandemic began in February 2020 so far to 90,344 people.

Meanwhile, the number of new cases has declined as compared to yesterday from 34,433 to 24,715, bringing the total detected cases to 3,851,162. 

Also, 3,348,363 Iranians have recovered from the disease or been discharged from the hospital.

Currently, 5,384 patients with Covid 19 are being treated for in the intensive care units of hospitals across the country, the figures for today showed.

So far, 25,857,430 Covid 19 tests to detect the infections with the disease have been conducted in the country.

Currently, 285 cities in the country are classified as red-coded cities with a high risk of contracting the disease, 110 cities are orange-coded with a medium risk, and 53 cities are as yellow-coded with low risks of contraction, respectively.

KI/5268787

News Code 176730
Kamal Iranidoost
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/176730/

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 17 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News