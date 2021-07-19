No agreement on a ceasefire in Sun. talks: Taliban spokesman

Minutes after a joint statement issued after the latest round of intra-Afghan negotiations on Sunday in Doha, Taliban spokesman Mohammed Naeem categorically rejected any agreement on a cease-fire or release of prisoners.

However, the Afghan government and the Taliban vowed in the joint statement to meet again and accelerate high-level peace talks in Doha, Qatar.

According to the Anadolu Agency, the statement said the two sides also vowed to safeguard civilian lives, infrastructure and services in the war-ravaged country.

Both sides “realize the need of an agreement that can address the interests and demands of all women and men of Afghanistan in light of Islamic principles” and “are determined to stay engaged in negotiations at a high level to reach such an agreement and for reaching this aim continue such meetings," it said.

Earlier in the day, amid the rejuvenated intra-Afghan negotiations, the leader of the Taliban expressed his inclination towards a peaceful settlement of the conflict.

In his traditional annual message for the Muslim Eid al-Adha holiday, Mawlawi Hibatullah Akhundzada said the group has become stronger, better organized, well-equipped and more robust compared to the past in the wake of the withdrawal of foreign troops.

His message came short of expectations of a cease-fire for this week's holiday.

