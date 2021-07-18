We will fight Turkey if it remains in Afghanistan: Taliban

Mohammad Naeem Wardak, the newly appointed spokesman for the Taliban office in Qatar, told Arabi21 news website, "We oppose the remaining of Turkish troops in Afghanistan within the framework of the NATO alliance and the agreement between Ankara and Washington under the pretext of securing Kabul airport and foreign diplomatic premises."

"If Turkish forces remain in Afghanistan, we will fight them," Naeem underscored.

The spokesman said, "We are committed not to raid the premises and the interests of other countries," adding that "Ankara has already promised not to take any action that is not acceptable to us. Unfortunately, we later heard in the media that they were going to stay in Afghanistan."

He stressed that "This issue is over and out of the discussion."

The Taliban spokesman also said "A civil war in Afghanistan is unlikely after the withdrawal of US troops and their NATO allies."

He claimed that the Afghan government forces, which are estimated to be 300,000 troops according to his account, are popular forces that Taliban can reach an agreement with them to join their own ranks.

On the form of possible government the Taliban is going to establish in Afghanistan, Naeem alleged "this is the main issue on the agenda of Doha negotiations."

KI/ISNA1400042719142