Iran-Afghanistan shared borders to remain closed for 5 days

Ruhollah Latifi, the spokesman for the Customs Administration of Iran said on Saturday that three border gates between Iran and Afghanistan will remain closed from this Monday to Friday due to the Eid Al-Adha holidays.

The trade at shared borders between Iran and Afghanistan resumed after a halt due to the recent clashes between Afghanistan government forces and the Taliban recently.

The Iranian customs spokesman said the Afghanistan side will shut down the shared borders during the Eid ul Adha.

Latifi noted that Iran and Afghanistan have three shared border crossings of Milk, Mahiroud, and Dogharoon, the last two of which were affected by the conflict in Afghanistan.

He added that last week, first Mahirud and next Dogharoon were re-opened and the trade continued until today at the three border crossings of Dogharun, Mahirud and Milk.

The customs spokesman further pointed that from next Saturday trade will resume at the border crossings between Iran and Afghanistan.

