Saudi coalition seizes oil ship in violation of UN-ceasefire

The Yemeni Oil Company announced on Wednesday afternoon that the Saudi-led military coalition has violated the Yemeni two-month ceasefire in the waters.

"By ignoring and violating the UN ceasefire, the aggressor coalition has seized the Daytona ship carrying diesel and arbitrarily directed it to the coastal region in Jizan," the Yemeni oil company said in a statement, according to Yemeni Al-Masirah.

The Yemeni Oil Company added, "The number of vessels confiscated by the aggressor coalition is three oil vessels, all of which had been inspected and licensed by the United Nations."

A spokesman for the Yemeni Oil Company, Issam Al-Mutawakel, had previously said that the UN UNVIM committee had authorized the Daytona ship to dock at the Yemeni port. He announced that the ship was carrying 29,934 tons of fuel and had received a permit to dock at the port of Al-Hudaidah.

Meanwhile, the deputy chairman of the Yemeni Red Sea Ports Corporation, Yahya Sharafuddin announced yesterday (Tuesday) that the Saudi-American aggressor coalition was still delaying the release of the seized oil ships.

