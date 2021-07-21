  1. Politics
Jul 21, 2021, 5:00 PM

Taliban temporarily halts fighting in Afghanistan

Taliban temporarily halts fighting in Afghanistan

TEHRAN, Jul. 21 (MNA) – Taliban has temporarily halted clashes in Afghanistan on the occasion of the Eid al-Adha.

Taliban said it is observing an unannounced ceasefire to enable Afghans to peacefully participate in the three-day Eid celebrations.

The Taliban underscored that they will not fight during the Eid al-Adha holiday but will defend themselves.

The Taliban had announced ceasefires during past Islamic holidays, offering respite to Afghans who can visit family in relative safety.

The recent announcement came while Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan, witnessed rocket attacks on Tuesday.

At least three rockets landed near the Afghan presidential palace on Tuesday as the country's President Ashraf Ghani held outdoor prayers with top officials to mark the start of the Muslim Eid al-Adha holiday.

The ISIL terrorist group claimed responsibility.

HJ/5262939

News Code 176404
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/176404/

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 12 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News