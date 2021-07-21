Taliban temporarily halts fighting in Afghanistan

Taliban said it is observing an unannounced ceasefire to enable Afghans to peacefully participate in the three-day Eid celebrations.

The Taliban underscored that they will not fight during the Eid al-Adha holiday but will defend themselves.

The Taliban had announced ceasefires during past Islamic holidays, offering respite to Afghans who can visit family in relative safety.

The recent announcement came while Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan, witnessed rocket attacks on Tuesday.

At least three rockets landed near the Afghan presidential palace on Tuesday as the country's President Ashraf Ghani held outdoor prayers with top officials to mark the start of the Muslim Eid al-Adha holiday.

The ISIL terrorist group claimed responsibility.

