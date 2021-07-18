Parts of Ghazni, Surkh-o-Parsa retaken by Afghan forces

The Afghan government has announced the retaking of Malistan districts in Ghazni and Surkh-o-Parsa districts in Parwan province from Taliban forces, BBC reported.

According to the report, Afghan Ministry of Interior issued a statement in this regard, announcing that joint security and defense forces, along with popular forces, pushed back Taliban from the central part of Malistan District on Sun.

It should be noted that "Fawad Aman", Spokesperson for Ministry of National Defense of Afghanistan, announced the demolition of the building of Malistan Governor’s Office.

The Afghan Ministry of Defense also issued a separate statement and announced that security, defense and civilian forces managed to drive the Taliban forces out of Surkh-o- Parsa District in Ghorband Valley in Parwan province.

The Surkh-o-Parsa District fell to Taliban forces about eight days ago. Parwan is one of the provinces closest to Kabul, and for this reason, control of the province is of particular importance to both Afghan government and Taliban.

