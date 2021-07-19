  1. Politics
Afghan rivals agree to meet after inconclusive Doha talks

TEHRAN, Jul. 19 (MNA) – Delegations from the Afghan government and the Taliban said in a joint statement on Sunday that they will meet again and plan to expedite peace negotiations after two days of inconclusive talks in Doha.

The negotiators from the rival sides, who have been in Doha since Saturday, said “the two sides committed to continue negotiations at a high level until a settlement is reached”, Al-Jazeera reported.

“We will work to provide humanitarian assistance throughout Afghanistan,” the statement added.

“A hotly contested draft was put forth by both sides where they finally agreed to talk to each other and to speed up talks. They agreed that the level of negotiations will be expedited,” Al-Jazeera's correspondent reported, adding that the specifics, however, were not discussed.

