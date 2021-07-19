Afghan rivals agree to meet after inconclusive Doha talks

The negotiators from the rival sides, who have been in Doha since Saturday, said “the two sides committed to continue negotiations at a high level until a settlement is reached”, Al-Jazeera reported.

“We will work to provide humanitarian assistance throughout Afghanistan,” the statement added.

“A hotly contested draft was put forth by both sides where they finally agreed to talk to each other and to speed up talks. They agreed that the level of negotiations will be expedited,” Al-Jazeera's correspondent reported, adding that the specifics, however, were not discussed.

