Violence not fit with Afghanistan reality, regional situation

Speaking in an interview with IRNA on Sat., Abolfazl Amouei a member of Iranian Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Commission stated that violence is not compatible with the reality of Afghanistan and regional situation.

Turning to the political developments in Afghanistan, he said that the current problem facing Afghanistan is rooted in the measures taken by the United States in this country.

The Americans entered Afghanistan without any basis and with their 20-year presence in this country, they did not help form a modern government and strengthen its infrastructure and finally left Afghanistan with the least success, Amouei emphasized.

He called the US withdrawal from Afghanistan “irresponsible” and pointed out that Americans tried to reduce their costs through this withdrawal and limit military threats against themselves but the way of this withdrawal can create serious challenges for neighbors of this country and also people of Afghanistan.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Amouei described creation of a national unity government as the most important way for Afghanistan to move out of current crisis and added that formation of a government with the presence of all ethnicities and religions through political dialogue is the only solution to the Afghan crisis.

There is no military solution to Afghan crisis and no group can take over the country through violence and military aggression. This is not compatible with the reality of Afghanistan and the regional situation, Amouei stipulated.

MA/IRN84413412