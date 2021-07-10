Iranian short film 'The Kids' at Fresco intl. festival

"The Kids" is the story of a sister and brother who decide to separate due to the conditions of their home and their own behavioral disorders.

The 8th edition of Fresco is to be held in Armenia from August 20 to 21, 2021.

FRESCO festival is an annual event which is a great opportunity for the reassessment of the spiritual and cultural heritage; for cultural dialogue with people of other countries; for self-knowledge and raising the national consciousness in this context. The realization of the festival's idea may become one of the visiting cards of Armenia.

The purpose of the Fresco festival is to promote the spreading of love, solidarity, and human values among people through spiritual and cultural dialogue.

Every year the festival unites filmmakers, musicians, clergymen, psychologists, students, and other artists from different countries. Within the framework of the festival all participants live and share everything together.

