Iran, Armenia relations are long-standing, envoy says

Iran and Armenia have good potentials to expand their cooperation in various political and economic fields and the relationship between the two countries has increased in recent years, according to the Armenian ambassador to Tehran Artashes Toumanian in a meeting with a group of businessmen from Iranian Markazi Province and Arak Chambers of Commerce on Sunday on a visit to the central Iranian province.

Toumanian said that the main purpose of his trip to Markazi province was to deepen and develop the level of relations between the Republic of Armenia and the Iranian province.

He said that he has visited Markazi three times so far in order to develop economic relations between the province and Armenia.

The ambassador said that Armenia's relations with Iran are politically, economically, and culturally important, adding that Iran has a special place among Armenia's neighbors.

Armenia's economy is on the rise and moving forward, and the country is ready to get connected with the Markazi province and hold various meetings with its official, the diplomat further noted in the meeting.

KI/IRN84400456